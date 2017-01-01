

CTV Montreal





A 24-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in a bar fight early New Year’s Day.

At 2:45 a.m., an altercation broke out between several people in the bar, located at the corner of Ste-Cecile and St-Jacques.

After the fight moved outside, the man was stabbed, suffering injuries to his upper body.

Police said the injuries were significant, but not life threatening. Investigators will meet with him once his condition permits it. The victim was known to police.

No arrests have yet been made.