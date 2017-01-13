

CTV Montreal





A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed during an altercation early Friday morning.

The victim, who police said is in his 30s, was conscious while being transported by ambulance but no further updates were given on his condition.

Just before 3:00 a.m., the victim was involved in a fight with another man at the corner of St-Paul West and St-Francois-Xavier in Old Montreal when he was stabbed in the upper body.

The other man fled on foot but was located by SPVM officers patrolling in the area.

The suspect, also in his 30s, was detained and will be interrogated by investigators.

The reason for the altercation is not yet known.