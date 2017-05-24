

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating a shooting that put one man in hospital in critical condition.

"At around 2:40 there was a 9-1-1 call that was placed here for a man that was gunshot outside a bar on St. Jacques St. that was located not far from Cavendish," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, media officer for the Montreal police department.

"At the arrival of police officers they found a man aged in his 30s that was shot at least once to his lower body."

The man was rushed from the parking lot shared by the Amazones strip club and PJ's pub to hospital in critical condition.

"We fear for his life at the moment," said Brabant.

Officers spent the night talking to witnesses to determine what happened.