

CTV Montreal





Montreal police spent Monday evening investigating an attempted murder.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said a 28-year-old man was walking on Saint-Zotique St. between Chabot and Cartier St. at 7:45 p.m. when a man approached him, drew a gun, and fired.

The victim was shot at least once in the upper body.

The assailant – a man wearing dark clothes – fled on foot, said Bergeron.

The victim was transported to hospital and treated for his injuries.

On Tuesday morning police said he was in stable condition, and that investigators would soon question him about the assault.