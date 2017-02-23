Man shot inside Chomedey nightclub
The shooting happened inside Soouund nightclub (CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 7:37AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 7:49AM EST
A 35-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after he was shot inside a Laval bar Wednesday night.
According to police, a fight broke out at the Soouund Club & Lounge on Curé-Labelle Blvd. in Chomedey around 10 p.m.
The victim was shot in the upper body, but is expected to live, said Laval police spokesperson Franco DiGenova.
So far it’s unclear what the fight was about.
The suspect was arrested soon after and is being questioned by police.
This is not the first shooting incident at this bar; there was another shooting there in June.
35 y/o man transported to hospital with non life-threatening gun shot wound to upper body. Bar Soouund on Curé-Labelle in Laval @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/SnsesqqYsj— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) February 23, 2017