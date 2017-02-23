

CTV Montreal





A 35-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after he was shot inside a Laval bar Wednesday night.

According to police, a fight broke out at the Soouund Club & Lounge on Curé-Labelle Blvd. in Chomedey around 10 p.m.

The victim was shot in the upper body, but is expected to live, said Laval police spokesperson Franco DiGenova.

So far it’s unclear what the fight was about.

The suspect was arrested soon after and is being questioned by police.

This is not the first shooting incident at this bar; there was another shooting there in June.

