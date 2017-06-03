

The Canadian Press





A 33-year-old man was the victim of an attempted murder in Montreal North on Friday night.

At 9:30 p.m., the man, who was known to police, was struck by several projectiles in the upper body at the corner of Prieur St. and Oscar Ave.

He was taken to hospital and police said his condition is stable.

No arrests have been made but one man was seen fleeing the scene on foot. No description has been made available.