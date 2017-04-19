

CTV Montreal





One of three people killed a Quebec woman in San Francisco has been sentenced to 100 years in prison.

The three killed Audrey Carey, a 23-year-old yoga teacher from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, who was camping at Golden Gate Park when she was murdered in 2015. She was there attending the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival when she met the three young transient who would eventually kill her.

Morrison Lampley got a 100-year sentence for the murders of Carey and Steve Carter, a 67-year-old man who was killed two days prior to Carey. Carter was fatally shot while walking his dog. The dog was also shot, but recovered.

Lampley is the accused of pulling the trigger on both Carey and Carter on a gun he stole from an unlocked car in Fisherman's Wharf neighbourhood in San Francisco.

His accomplice Lila Aligoo was sentenced to 50 years for the murder, while Sean Angold struck a plea deal for testifying against the other two. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The three were arrested outside a soup kitchen in Portland, Oregon. They were found with the stolen gun, Carter's Volkswagen station wagon and Carey's tent, sleeping bag, day pack, passport and airline tickets.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that when Morrison Lampley was sentenced, the Marin County prosecutor read a letter in court written by Carey's mother, Isabelle Tremblay, who told the three: "She trusted you, you three unspeakable monsters."

Carey had become friends with the three, who then robbed her before killing her. Her body was found on Oct. 3, 2015.



With files from La Presse Canadienne and The Associated Press