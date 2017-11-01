

CTV Montreal





A man on trial for the murder of his wife in their Saint-Laurent home a decade ago took the stand in his own defence Wednesday morning.

Harinder Singh Cheema was arrested two years ago after living under an assumed identity in the United States. He was on Quebec’s most wanted list and was the subject of a cross-Canada arrest warrant.

He faces a second-degree murder charge and doesn’t deny killing his wife, 29-year-old Gurpreet Kaur.

Speaking loudly on the stand Wednesday, almost to the point of yelling, Cheema addressed the jury, saying he didn’t want to kill her but he was provoked.

The told the jury he was sorry, and hoped they would forgive him.



“I’m not a woman beater. Okay, I stabbed her, but I’m not a woman beater,” he said.

At the same time, he also testified that he and his wife were constantly arguing.

The couple had two children – 20 days and 18 months old at the time – and Cheema said the newborn was crying a lot.

He claimed Kaur was refusing to feed their baby.

Cheema, 36, also testified that Kaur came at him with a knife, which he took from her and then lost control.

The man claims he stabbed her once or twice, though records show she was stabbed 14 times.

Cheema said he perceives himself as the victim.

He also criticized police for botching the investigation.