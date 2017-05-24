

CTV Montreal





A young man stabbed in downtown Montreal on Tuesday has died.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday a fight broke out in a restaurant at the corner of Mackay St. and Ste. Catherine St., prompting several people to call 9-1-1.

"After searches that were done by police officers on site they were able to locate the victim, a man aged in his twenties, who was found on Ste. Catherine and Crescent," said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital in critical condition and he later died of his injuries.

Overnight police arrested five men, all in their twenties, in connection with the assault. Three of those men were later released.