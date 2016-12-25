

The Canadian Press





A 43-year-old man was killed in Mont-St-Hilaire on Saturday night after being crushed by a vehicle driven by his mother.

The 83-year-old woman was trying to park her car in the entrance of the son’s residence. While backing up, she struck the victim.

According to local police, the driver may have pressed the accelerator while trying to brake, though they did not rule out mechanical problem.

The accident occurred in front of the victim’s six-year-old daughter.

Other members of the family were hospitalized for shock.