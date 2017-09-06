A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after a hit and run in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.



The incident happened at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, when a 37-year-old driver was getting out of his parked car on Ste-Catherine St. E near Bourbonniere Ave.



He was struck by a car, leaving him with serious injuries to his legs. He is expected to survive.



The driver fled the scene, but witnesses on the sidewalk took down the driver’s licence plate and offered it, with a description of the vehicle, to authorities.



Montreal police were able to quickly track down the car, which they say was being driven by the suspect.



She is expected to face charges, including fleeing the scene and driving while under the influence.