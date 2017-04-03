

The Canadian Press





A shooting in Montreal North on Sunday night has left a 22-year-old man hospitalized.

Police said the gun was fired through a residential building’s window as the man entered the building and the bullet struck him in the lower body.

According to witnesses, a dispute involving several people had broken out around 8:30 p.m. outside the building on Lapierre St.

Police said they do not fear for the victim’s life and that he is known to them. No arrests have been made.