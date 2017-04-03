Man injured in Montreal North shooting
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 7:15AM EDT
A shooting in Montreal North on Sunday night has left a 22-year-old man hospitalized.
Police said the gun was fired through a residential building’s window as the man entered the building and the bullet struck him in the lower body.
According to witnesses, a dispute involving several people had broken out around 8:30 p.m. outside the building on Lapierre St.
Police said they do not fear for the victim’s life and that he is known to them. No arrests have been made.