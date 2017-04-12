Man in hospital with gunshot injuries after scuffle in Laval
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 7:51AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 12, 2017 8:37AM EDT
A man is in hospital after being shot in Laval early Wednesday morning.
Police received a call at 2:25 a.m. from hospital officials after the man showed up with a gunshot wound. Police said they still have few details on the events that led to the man being injured but did say he sustained his injuries in Chomedey after a “complicated” dispute between him and a group of men in their 20s.
All involved, including the victim, were known to police.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec leaders begin formulating plans for marijuana legalization
- Man fatally crushed by truck in Dorval
- Man in hospital with gunshot injuries after scuffle in Laval
- LIVE updates: Malala Yousafzai visits Ottawa
- As more airport workers have security access revoked, government changes rules for air travellers