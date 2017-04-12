

CTV Montreal





A man is in hospital after being shot in Laval early Wednesday morning.

Police received a call at 2:25 a.m. from hospital officials after the man showed up with a gunshot wound. Police said they still have few details on the events that led to the man being injured but did say he sustained his injuries in Chomedey after a “complicated” dispute between him and a group of men in their 20s.

All involved, including the victim, were known to police.