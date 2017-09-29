Man in critical condition, three arrested after altercation downtown
A 29-year-old man was beaten downtown (CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 7:25AM EDT
Three people have been arrested after a man was severely beaten downtown early Friday morning.
The victim, a 29-year-old man, is in critical condition in hospital.
Montreal police say they received a call to 911 at 2:30 a.m., leading patrollers to the scene of an altercation between multiple people on Bullion St. between Ste. Catherine St. and de Maisonneuve Blvd.
Police say the victim was beaten on the head by at least one person, collapsed on the ground and lost consciousness.
The three people arrested are 19, 20 and 21 years old. Police will interrogate them on Friday.
