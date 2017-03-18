

The Canadian Press





A man is in critical condition after a farm accident involving two tractors in St-Isidore on Saturday morning.

At 7:45 a.m. the victim was attempting to use a tractor to pull out another tractor from deep snow in which it had gotten stuck.

The chain connecting the two vehicles snapped and one end hit the man.

He was taken to hospital in Quebec City and officials said they fear for his life.