

CTV Montreal





Police fear for the life of a man who was injured in a shootout Sunday afternoon, after another man opened fire in the yard of a home on Ponsard Ave. in Brossard.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was hit in the upper body by a bullet. He was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The second man was arrested and will be questioned regarding his involvement in the incident.

Both men were known to authories, said Melanie Marcil, spokesperson for the Longueuil police.

A perimeter has been erected around the scene, and the investigation will be transferred to authorities at the Surete du Quebec.

An SQ spokesperson told CTV News that the incident may be related to organized crime.