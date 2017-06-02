

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating after an attempted murder in Montreal North Friday night.



Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said calls were placed to 911 at about 9:30 p.m. after gunshots were fired near Prieur St. E and Oscar Ave.



When police arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once.



He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.



No one has been arrested so far.