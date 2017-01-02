

CTV Montreal





A 31-year-old man was hospitalized after sustaining multiple stab wounds to the upper body during an early morning altercation at a downtown hotel.

Police received a call around 4:00 a.m. and arrived on-scene at Le Windsor hotel on Peel St., where a hotel room party reportedly degenerated into an argument between several party guests.

Police confirm that a few arrests were made, though they are unsure of the suspects' relation to the incident. Witnesses will be questioned.

The victim's condition is still unknown, though police say he is uncooperative.