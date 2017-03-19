Man found dead in St-Lambert
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in St-Lambert on Sunday. (Photo via JL Boulch/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 11:23AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 19, 2017 12:12PM EDT
A man has died after being found unconscious in St-Lambert on Sunday morning.
Police said a 911 call was made at around 8:30 a.m. when the victim was found unconscious on Bolton Ave.
Responding officers found the victim has been injured in the upper body. The man was transported to hospital but was pronounced dead.
Investigators are on the scene to determine how the man sustained his injuries.