A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot by police in pursuit Thursday morning.

The incident began around 12:45 a.m., when a man alerted police that his son was in crisis and had gotten behind the wheel with intent to do harm, police say.

Police tracked down the driver speeding through the streets of Cote-Saint-Luc, but he refused to stop. Police say he then headed for Lachine.



At least three collisions occurred during the pursuit, police are reporting, adding that the patrol vehicle was also struck by the man’s car.

A few minutes later, the man lost control of his car near a construction site on St. Joseph Blvd. near George V., where workers were paving.



Police say the man drove toward police, who then shot him at least once. It is unclear if the man was otherwise armed.

Police say the man has a history of violence and has mental health issues.

The matter has been handed over to the independent investigations bureau, the BEI, for a full investigation, and the SQ will provide additional assistance under the independent team’s watch.



Anyone who witnessed the event is urged to contact the BEI here.



