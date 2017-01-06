

Montreal police fatally shot a man on Friday afternoon near Old Montreal.



His death was confirmed by the independent investigations bureau, BEI.



Police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière said the man assaulted someone with a knife around 2:30 p.m. inside a building at the corner of René-Lévesque Blvd. and Saint-Urbain St. The 37-year-old victim was stabbed in the upper body. He was transferred to hospital and his condition is unclear at this time.



The suspect then fled, but was chased by citizens, said the BEI after a preliminary report. Police then stopped him in an alley at the corner of Clark St. and St Laurent, behind the Old Brewery Mission.



“At a certain moment it seemed the suspect made a threatening gesture toward police officers,” said Lacoursière, adding that they say he refused to lay down his weapon.



Lacoursière said the suspect was shot at least once by police in the upper body. The BEI later reported that the man had died. The bureau is investigating.



The suspect was known to police, but they are not releasing his identity at the moment, said Lacoursière.



The Old Brewery Mission is currently on lockdown and streets in the immediate vicinity are closed.



Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact them via www.bei.gouv.qc.ca