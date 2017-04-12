Man fatally crushed by truck in Dorval
The accident occurred in the rear area of this industrial complex on Cote-de-Liesse and 55th Ave in Dorval.
A man is dead after a 50-foot truck reversed into him in the rear yard of an industrial facility in Dorval.
Emergency services received a call at around 3:45 a.m., and arrived to discover that a truck that was reversing had struck and crushed a 58-year-old man who was standing behind it.
The truck's cargo rig was empty at the time of the accident. Police say that both men were employed by the same company.
The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead later Wednesday morning.
The driver of the truck was treated for shock, but is otherwise unharmed.
Police are on-scene to secure the site and obtain details about the how the incident occured.
More to come.
