A man accused of making death threats in connection with the Quebec City mosque shooting is due in court Thursday.

Ever since the mass murder of six men in January, Quebec City's Muslim community has been on high alert and notifying police of suspicious behaviour or threats.

Last Friday, someone contacted police to alert them to a man making threats.

"The information that we last Friday evening was that a man in his thirties had made several threats connected to the shooting that happened at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Ste. Foy in January," said Etienne Doyon of the Quebec City police force.

Doyon said police arrested a 33-year-old man Saturday morning, but refused to confirm his name.

The suspect is Mohamed-Amine Ben-Faras, who claims to be a relative of shooting victim Azzedine Soufiane.

Ben-Faras apparently travelled to Quebec City from London to seek revenge against Alexandre Bissonnette, the man charged with murdering six men and the attempted murder of five others.

In court on Monday, Ben-Faras was charged with uttering threats.

He is currently being held at the Orsainville detention centre, the same place where Bissonnette is being held, and authorities said they have taken steps to ensure the two men do not encounter each other.