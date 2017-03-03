Man charged with attempted murder following Soouund Club shooting
Faouzi Harmali is charged with attempted murder and other crimes following a shooting at Soouund Club Lounge on Feb. 22, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 11:19AM EST
One man is facing attempted murder charges after a man was shot in a Laval bar last week.
Faouzi Harmali, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged Friday with attempted murder, discharging a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and breaching probation conditions.
Police say Harmali was inside the Soouund Club Lounge on Wednesday Feb. 22 when he attacked another person, shooting them in the shoulder with a handgun.
The shooting victim was treated in hospital and has since been released.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Man charged with attempted murder following Soouund Club shooting
- March begins with weekend construction on bridges
- Federal Liberals refuse appeal request for Alan DeSousa
- Priest charged with sex crimes in western Montreal; police seeking potential victims
- Subban in tears during long Bell Centre ovation in first game back with Preds