One man is facing attempted murder charges after a man was shot in a Laval bar last week.

Faouzi Harmali, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged Friday with attempted murder, discharging a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and breaching probation conditions.

Police say Harmali was inside the Soouund Club Lounge on Wednesday Feb. 22 when he attacked another person, shooting them in the shoulder with a handgun.

The shooting victim was treated in hospital and has since been released.