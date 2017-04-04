

CTV Montreal





The former municipal councillor who drafted the infamous Herouxville Code, Andre Drouin, has died.

Drouin was behind a 2007 code of conduct that advised immigrants to the small town north of Trois Rivieres that death by stoning was banned, and that women should be able to show their face in public.

The code also said it was "completely outside norms to... kill women by burning them alive, burning them with acid, circumcising them etc."

The Herouxville code was denounced by many who said it promoted stereotypes about immigants.

The Code prompted years of often acrimonious debates in Quebec, along with the Bouchard-Taylor commission into reasonable accommodation.

Drouin, 70, was ill with cancer. He is survived by his widow and two children.