Police are trying to negotiate with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home in Chateauguay. He is possibly armed.



The incident began at 9 a.m. Wednesday, when a bailiff visited a single-family home on Rossini St. to serve papers and was confronted by the man. The bailiff said he may have been armed.



Chateauguay police were advised, and at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Surete du Quebec stepped in.



SQ spokesperson Ingrid Asselin said a preventative perimeter was set up, and that no one else is inside the home.



Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution.



Police are seeking a peaceful resolution, so are continuing to negotiate with the man, who is in his 60s.

Police did not offer any information as to why the bailiff initially visited the home.



