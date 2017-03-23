Man barricaded inside Chateauguay home in police standoff
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 8:33AM EDT
Police are trying to negotiate with a man who has barricaded himself inside a home in Chateauguay. He is possibly armed.
The incident began at 9 a.m. Wednesday, when a bailiff visited a single-family home on Rossini St. to serve papers and was confronted by the man. The bailiff said he may have been armed.
Chateauguay police were advised, and at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Surete du Quebec stepped in.
SQ spokesperson Ingrid Asselin said a preventative perimeter was set up, and that no one else is inside the home.
Surrounding homes have been evacuated as a precaution.
Police are seeking a peaceful resolution, so are continuing to negotiate with the man, who is in his 60s.
Police did not offer any information as to why the bailiff initially visited the home.
