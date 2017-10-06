

The Canadian Press





A 41-year-old man is set to be arraigned Friday after he was arrested Thursday morning in Saint-Eustache for several assaults on young women.

The alleged incidents occurred in Deux-Montagnes, Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac and Saint-Eustache between 2012 and 2017.

According to police, the investigation conducted since the last assault on August 21 led them to believe the suspect was also involved in four other assaults.

Police say in all cases, he allegedly targeted women between 16 and 25 years old.

The man is set to appear in court Friday to face to several counts of sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and break and enter.

According to police, the attacks mostly took place in the evening when the victims were walking on a bicycle path.

The suspect allegedly spotted them by bicycle, followed them, and physically attacked them.



The Deux-Montagnes Regional Police Department is looking for other people who may have been the victim of this man. They are asking them to contact investigators at 450-473-4686, ext. 218.