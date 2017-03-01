

CTV Montreal





A man in his fifties has been arrested after threats were made against a Quebec City hospital because it removed a crucifix.

Saint Sacrement Hospital removed the Catholic symbol last week after getting a complaint from a patient.

That led to flurry of outrage from MNAs and the Archbishop of Quebec who said the hospital was denying its heritage.

It also resulted in what the hospital described as a "major threat to its integrity and its leaders."

Police investigated that threat and arrested a man in his fifties Tuesday night.

He was questioned and released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Multiple MNAs have criticized the hospital for removing the cross.

That includes Liberal Minister Francois Blais, who said his government's bill on religious neutrality has specific exemptions for Quebec's religious heritage.

The Archbishop of Quebec, Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix, issued a statement Tuesday disagreeing with the cross's removal.

"At a time when we are talking about being tolerant, open, welcoming and respecting differences, the withdrawal of the crucifix from the Hopital du Saint-Sacrement goes exactly in the other direction," wrote the Archbishop.

The hospital said that it removed the cross the respect the "religious neutrality of the state."

"As our primary mission is to offer health care and services, we must first respect the rights of our patients, who are sort of held captive by the institution," wrote hospital officials.