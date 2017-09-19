

Police have found the body of Serge Schinck in a park near the Beauharnois Canal in Salaberry de Valleyfield.

The Sureté du Quebec confirmed the discovery of Schinck on Tuesday afternoon, hours after his body was located

Police began looking for the 54-year-old man on Sunday after learning he was last seen on Thursday Sept. 14.

On Sunday officers arrested a man who was driving Schinck's car, and who apparently told Schinck's daughter that the man had left town for several days.

Police have asked anyone with information about Schinck's disappearance, or who spotted a white Jeep Liberty driving around Valleyfield between Thursday and Sunday, to contact them at 1-800-659-4264.