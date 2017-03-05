

The Canadian Press





An 18-year-old is in custody after hitting a pedestrian with his car in Mile-End early Sunday morning, then stealing another vehicle in an attempt to flee.

At 2:15 a.m., the suspect struck the 28-year-old victim on St-Laurent Blvd. near the corner of Bernard as he was entering the passenger side of a parked car.

The suspect's car then hit a traffic light. He left his vehicle and stole a taxi that was left empty after the driver exited to aid the victim.

Police said the victim’s life is not in danger.

The suspect was arrested by SPVM officers more than 30 kilometers away in the Ste-Rose district of Laval after the taxi company put out a call to its drivers in an attempt to aid the investigation.

The suspect could face charges of impaired driving, vehicle theft and hit-and-run.