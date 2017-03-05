

The Canadian Press





An 18-year-old is in custody after a pedestrian was hit with a car in Mile-End early Sunday morning. Police say the driver of the car then stole a vehicle in an attempt to flee.

At 2:15 a.m., the 28-year-old victim was struck on St-Laurent Blvd. near the corner of Bernard as he was entering the passenger side of a parked car.

Police say after hitting the victim the driver of the car then hit a traffic light. He then left his vehicle and stole a taxi that was left empty after its driver exited to aid the victim.

According to police, the victim’s life is not in danger.

The suspect was arrested by SPVM officers more than 30 kilometers away in the Ste-Rose district of Laval after the taxi company put out a call to its drivers in an attempt to aid the investigation.

An SPVM spokesperson said the suspect will be charged with hit-and-run, vehicle theft, mischief under $5,000, impaired driving and driving with over 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood . He was released under a promise to appear in court.