Man and woman seriously injured in Cowansville shooting
SQ generic
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, April 30, 2017 11:08PM EDT
A man and a woman are in serious condition in hospital after shots were fired in an apartment in Cowansville.
Surete du Quebec officers found the 26-year-old woman and 30-year-old man on Bouleaux St. at around 7 p.m.
Both were seriously injured and were rushed to hospital.
Major crimes is investigating the link between the two individuals and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.