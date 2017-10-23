

CTV Montreal





A man accuses of killing his wife in a long-term care facility in July appeared in court on Monday.

Michel Cadotte, 56, is accused of murdering 60-year-old Jozcelyne Lizotte, who suffered from advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

The appearance marked the end of a preliminary inquiry into the case, a process meant to determine if there’s enough evidence to go to trial. The inquiry began in August.

A blanket publication ban prohibits any evidence that was presented from being made public, but it was revealed that nurses and doctors from Lizotte’s long-term care facility testified.

Cadotte has been out on bail since shortly after his arrest.