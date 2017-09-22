Man accused in Ambert alert case should soon return to Quebec
Police spent Wednesday scouring Arundel for clues
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 8:32AM EDT
The 41-year-old man accused of killing his wife, stealing a car, possibly killing another man and abducting his son should soon be in Quebec.
Lawyer Pierre Gauthier says his client, who inflicted serious harm on himself last week in a jail cell, has emerged from his medically-induced coma and should soon be well enough to travel.
Once he comes to Quebec he will be questioned by police about the disappearancce of Yvon Lacasse, whose body was discovered earlier this week in Arundel.
When the accused was arrested last Friday in Ontario he was driving Lacasse's car.
