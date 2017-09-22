

The 41-year-old man accused of killing his wife, stealing a car, possibly killing another man and abducting his son should soon be in Quebec.

Lawyer Pierre Gauthier says his client, who inflicted serious harm on himself last week in a jail cell, has emerged from his medically-induced coma and should soon be well enough to travel.

On Friday Sureté du Quebec Sgt. Ann Mathieu said the man will be transferred to Quebec on this day, but would not say where he would be kept in custody.

Once he comes to Quebec he will be questioned by police about the disappearance of Yvon Lacasse, whose body was discovered earlier this week in Arundel.

When the accused was arrested last Friday in Ontario he was driving Lacasse's car.