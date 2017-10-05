Man, 72, to face murder, attempted murder charges in Valleyfield court
CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, October 5, 2017 7:49AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 5, 2017 8:05AM EDT
A 72-year-old man is expected in Valleyfield court Thursday morning to face charges of murder, attempted murder and firearm-related offences.
The man’s 65-year-old partner, Johanne Chayer, was found unconscious when a SWAT team burst inside their home after a four-hour standoff Wednesday night. She was declared dead shortly after in hospital.
The standoff began when officers entered the home on du Sentier St., exchanging gunfire with the alleged suspect. A 27-year-old Surete du Quebec officer was shot in the torso during the altercation and remains in serious condition in hospital.
The suspect, Alain Castonguay, was arrested and taken to hospital to treat minor injuries.
