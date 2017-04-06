

CTV Montreal





A 51-year-old man is facing three murder charges and one attempted murder charge following the slaying of three women in the suburbs of Shawinigan.

Sylvain Duquette was arrested around midnight after assaults that began Wednesday afternoon.

The Sureté du Quebec said a man entered the home of Denise Hallé on Lac-Marchand St. in Saint-Gerard-des-Laurentides and shot and killed the 56-year-old woman, along with Jocelyne Lauzon Toupin, 61. Hallé is Duquette'ssister-in-law and Toupin was visiting from Ontario.

Police say the man then went to another home about 1 kilometre further west on Ernest-Blais St. and attacked Jocelyne Pellerin, 70 and Claude Duquette, 80, the suspect’s stepmother and father. He allegedly poured gasoline over the elderly man and tried to set him on fire, then strangled and beat the woman until she died.

The male victim was able to escape and run to a neighbour for help. He was then taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

"The suspect did try to ignite fires at both residences and also that one of the victims called 9-1-1 but I can’t tell you who called, but it was one of the victims that called police regarding that incident," said SQ officer Marc Tessier.

Police said they arrested the younger Duquette at a gas station in Shawinigan. In his car they said they found a firearm and ammunition, along with several knives and jerry cans.

Officers spent the night and morning interrogating him. He appeared before the court on Wednesday afternoon to face six charges – three first-degree murder charges, one attempted murder, as well as a charge of unlawful imprisonment and arson.

Duquette arrived at the Shawinigan courthouse before Judge David Bouchard. The accused was handcuffed and wearing a white jumpsuit.

He remains behind bars awaiting his next court date.

Neighbours who knew the suspect said he was a nice man, but had been having money troubles.

Michel Grenier said after several months of living with his sister-in-law, the suspect had been asked to move out.

"She said, 'You've been here for a long time, and it's time for you to move on.' He did not take it well," said Grenier.

Neighbour Marie-Claude Rondeau said she still can't believe it. She said the suspect always came off as pleasant.

She said she’s now thinking of Hallé.

“She would help out everyone. She would lend money, lend you her car. A wonderful person,” she said.

Francois-Philippe Champagne, the Member of Parliament for Shawinigan told reporters in Ottawa Thursday that his “thoughts” are with the family and friends of the victims.

“This is shocking for a small community like ours, so we’re looking to get more facts from the police authorities,” he said.

Quebec’s public security minister Martin Coiteux called the events “a terrible tragedy” and praised provincial police for their rapid response in arresting a suspect.

"Three people lost their lives, so first and foremost my condolences go out to the families of the victims," he said.

Quebec's minister for the status of women also offered her condolences.

"One woman who is the target of a murder like this is one woman too many," Lise Theriault said.



With files from CTVNews.ca and The Canadian Press