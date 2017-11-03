

CTV Montreal





A 48-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being shot late Thursday night in Rivière-des-Prairies.

Shots were fired around midnight from the parking lot of a store on 55th Ave. near la Martinière St.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man slumping behind the wheel of a parked car.

“He had several injuries on both his upper and lower body parts, possibly made by gunshots,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

Police added that the victim is known to police for violence.

The shooter fled before officers got there.

Forensic identification technicians and a Montreal police dog handler analyzed the area, as police searched for witnesses and surveillance cameras.

"It’s still under investigation. We don’t know exactly what the man was doing there,” said Couture.

No arrests have been made so far.

The major crimes unit is investigating.



With files from The Canadian Press