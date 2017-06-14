

CTV Montreal





A 47-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Montreal Tuesday afternoon.

The man was working in the parking lot in front of the entrance to the Regency residential building at 3555 Côte-des-Neiges Rd. when a woman struck him with her car.



According to the police, the 71-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle after making a mistake driving.



Reports say the man was a valet in the building and she was a resident.





photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria