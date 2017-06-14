Man, 47, struck by woman, 71, outside Cote-des-Neiges building
Man, 47, struck outside Cote-des-Neiges building (photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 7:39AM EDT
A 47-year-old man remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Montreal Tuesday afternoon.
The man was working in the parking lot in front of the entrance to the Regency residential building at 3555 Côte-des-Neiges Rd. when a woman struck him with her car.
According to the police, the 71-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle after making a mistake driving.
Reports say the man was a valet in the building and she was a resident.
photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria
Latest Montreal News
- Senior Republican shot at congressional baseball practice
- Suspect in controversial murder of Alzheimer's patient seeks bail
- Montrealers file legal action contesting restrictions on medical aid in dying
- Body of missing toddler swept away by river in Gaspé has been found
- Female officer will serve as second in command of Montreal police