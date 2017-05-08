

CTV Montreal





The Surete du Quebec is searching for a 37-year-old man and his two-year-old child who were swept away into a river in Sainte-Anne -des-Monts in the Gaspe region.



Police say the family was trying to drive across a flooded road at 6 p.m. Sunday when their vehicle was pushed into the river and sank. It is not clear whether the flood waters caused the car to slip into the river.



The child's mother managed to swim to safety.