

CTV Montreal





A 33-year-old man has died after a closing-time clash at a nightclub in the Laval-des-Rapides neighbourhood of Laval.

Several people were still inside Moomba, a nightclub on Pierre-Péladeau Ave., when the fight erupted shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday morning for a reason that has yet to be established.

The man was found covered in blood and was taken to the hospital. He was declared dead around 6 a.m.



Police established a perimeter around the club to investigate.



No arrests have been made so far.