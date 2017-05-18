Man, 33, dead after nightclub clash in Laval
Moomba nightclub in Laval was the site of a fatal stabbing early Friday morning.
A 33-year-old man has died after a closing-time clash at a nightclub in the Laval-des-Rapides neighbourhood of Laval.
Several people were still inside Moomba, a nightclub on Pierre-Péladeau Ave., when the fight erupted shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday morning for a reason that has yet to be established.
The man was found covered in blood and was taken to the hospital. He was declared dead around 6 a.m.
Police established a perimeter around the club to investigate.
No arrests have been made so far.