

CTV Montreal





Montreal police say they are "in the dark" regarding the dispute that resulted in a man, 30, being shot to death Tuesday night.

SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture said several calls were placed to 911 around 10:15 p.m. when shots were fired in an apartment complex on Lausanne Avenue, near Fleury, in Montreal North.

First reports indicate that the man, who lived in one of the apartments, descended to the landing of the building to answer the door when he was shot.

The victim, who is known to police for drug-related offenses, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect, or suspects, fled in a dark vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

The major crimes unit and forensic investigators will be analyzing the scene for potential evidence.

This is Montreal's 14th homicide of 2017.