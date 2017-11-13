

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are at the scene of an attempted murder in Rosemont.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said a 29-year-old was walking along the sidewalk on Saint-Zotique St. between Chabot and Cartier St. at 7:45 p.m. when a man approached him.

The victim was shot at least once in the upper body.

The assailant – a man wearing dark clothes – fled on foot, said Bergeron.

The victim was transported to hospital, where his injuries will be assessed. Bergeron said the man was conscious as he was loaded into the ambulance.