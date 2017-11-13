Man, 29, shot on sidewalk in Rosemont
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 9:21PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2017 9:56PM EST
Montreal police are at the scene of an attempted murder in Rosemont.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said a 29-year-old was walking along the sidewalk on Saint-Zotique St. between Chabot and Cartier St. at 7:45 p.m. when a man approached him.
The victim was shot at least once in the upper body.
The assailant – a man wearing dark clothes – fled on foot, said Bergeron.
The victim was transported to hospital, where his injuries will be assessed. Bergeron said the man was conscious as he was loaded into the ambulance.