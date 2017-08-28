

CTV Montreal





A 28-year-old man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning in downtown Montreal.

The attack took place at 3:15 am at the corner of de Maisonneuve Blvd. E and Saint-Christophe St.

Montreal police say the victim was arguing with two other people. They believe it may have been the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

After the attack, the man went into a convenience store to ask for help. He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The assailants fled the scene.

Police tried to track them down and set up a perimeter around the site of the incident to gather more information.