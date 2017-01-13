Man, 28, shot to death in Montreal North
Montreal police are investigating an attempted murder in Montreal North.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 10:02PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 9:21AM EST
Police are investigating a shooting in Montreal North on Friday night that they say is the second murder in the city of 2017.
A Montreal police spokesperson said a number of calls were made to 911 after people in the area heard gunshots around 9 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene on Sabrevois St. near des Récollets Ave., police discovered a 28-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body.
He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The man was 28-years-old and known to police.
Police set up a perimeter in the immediate vicinity as they searched the area with a K9 unit and crime-scene technicians. The investigation has been transferred to the SPVM's Major Crimes Unit.
No details regarding suspects were made available.
