

CTV Montreal





Police are investigating a shooting in Montreal North on Friday night that they say is the second murder in the city of 2017.



A Montreal police spokesperson said a number of calls were made to 911 after people in the area heard gunshots around 9 p.m.



When they arrived at the scene on Sabrevois St. near des Récollets Ave., police discovered a 28-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body.



He was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The man was 28-years-old and known to police.



Police set up a perimeter in the immediate vicinity as they searched the area with a K9 unit and crime-scene technicians. The investigation has been transferred to the SPVM's Major Crimes Unit.

No details regarding suspects were made available.

