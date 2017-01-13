Man, 28, shot in Montreal North
Montreal police are investigating an attempted murder in Montreal North.
Police are investigating after an attempted murder in Montreal North Friday night.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a number of calls were made to 911 after people in the area heard gunshots around 9 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene on Sabrevois St. near des Récollets Ave., police discovered a 28-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body.
He was transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is currently in critical condition and Brabant said police aren't sure if he will survive.
Police set up a perimeter in the immediate vicinity as they searched the area with a K9 unit and crime-scene technicians.
There are no suspects so far.
