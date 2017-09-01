

CTV Montreal





Major work will affect southbound access to the Jacques Cartier Bridge this weekend.

The Mercier St. overpass leading to the southbound approach will closed as of Friday at 10 p.m. and is expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

Workers will be replacing four expansion joints, repairing the deck and waterproofing membranes, and paving.

Detours via the local network will be set up.

Affected routes:

Closure of the Hwy. 134 East access ramp to the Jacques Cartier Bridge

Closure of the Hwy. 134 East access ramp to Hwy. 20 and Hwy. 132







The same closure will also take place on the weekend of Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.



These two major work blitzes come after work that took place in August to complete similar work on the Saint-Hélène overpass at the southbound approach to the bridge.

Officials recommend users avoid the area sector during these blitzes and plan accordingly.

Work could be postponed if the weather is unsuitable.