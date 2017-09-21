

CTV Montreal





Major work will be taking place this weekend on the Turcot interchange, the St. Pierre interchange, and the Ville Marie Expressway, which will require the closure of multiple ramps and roadways.

In the Turcot, the ramps from Highway 20 and Highway 15 south that lead to Route 136 east will close at midnight Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile the De La Verendrye entrance to Highway 15 north closes at midnight Friday and reopens on Monday at 5 a.m.

In the St. Pierre interchange, the ramp from Highway 138/Mercier Bridge to Highway 20 east will close at 11 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Only one lane of eastbound traffic on Highway 20 east will be open between that interchange and Montreal West during that time period, while Exit 64 (St. Jacques Blvd./Angrignon Blvd.) will be closed.

Highway 720 will be closed in both directions for part of the weekend.

The westbound 720 will be closed from Panet St. until the Lucien L'Allier entrance from midnight Friday until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Route 136/Highway 720 will be closed to eastbound traffic from the Turcot interchange to Panet St. from midnight Friday until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed on Sunday morning because of the Montreal marathon.