

CTV Montreal





Montreal police made a major drug bust Thursday, arresting four people as they seized $2.5 million worth of meth.

Police say they seized 50 kilogram of methamphetamine powder, which when converted comes to more than 500,000 tablets valued at a minimum of $2.5 million.

They also seized $160,000 in cash, cocaine and crystal meth during a total of 10 raids in in Montreal, Lavaltrie and Longueuil.

Three men and one woman who police say are connected to organized crime were also arrested. They are expected to appear in court Friday.

Police began the investigation in April after receiving a tip about a network of drug traffickers selling heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.



The Surete du Quebec, Longueuil and Trois-Riveres police forces also helped in the police operation.