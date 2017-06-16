Major drug bust as police arrest four, seize $2.5M worth of meth powder
Crystal meth crystals are presented at the State Office for Criminal Investigations in Berlin, on Wednesday, July 22, 2015. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 9:06AM EDT
Montreal police made a major drug bust Thursday, arresting four people as they seized $2.5 million worth of meth.
Police say they seized 50 kilogram of methamphetamine powder, which when converted comes to more than 500,000 tablets valued at a minimum of $2.5 million.
They also seized $160,000 in cash, cocaine and crystal meth during a total of 10 raids in in Montreal, Lavaltrie and Longueuil.
Three men and one woman who police say are connected to organized crime were also arrested. They are expected to appear in court Friday.
Police began the investigation in April after receiving a tip about a network of drug traffickers selling heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
The Surete du Quebec, Longueuil and Trois-Riveres police forces also helped in the police operation.