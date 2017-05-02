Magician files lawsuit against Laval school
Domenico Gatto and his dog Bijou (Photo courtesy Facebook)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 8:49AM EDT
A Montreal-area magician is suing a Laval school after his dog was killed following a performance.
Domenico Gatto's dog Bijou died on Oct. 31, 2016, when children rushed the stage.
The eight-year-old Yorkshire Terrier had been placed in a soft-sided bag following the show, and when children ran on stage the dog was accidentally trampled.
The lawsuit alleges that officials at the Socrates-Demosthenes school failed to provide adequate security.
Gatto is seeking compensation for loss of income and companionship.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Judge in tears as survivors share stories of abuse by Westmount coach
- Projectiles launched, one arrested at May Day rally
- Second group of dead dogs found near Quebec City
- Arcade Fire's Win Butler, Regine Chassagne, among those winning Quebec cultural award
- Magician files lawsuit against Laval school