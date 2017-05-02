

CTV Montreal





A Montreal-area magician is suing a Laval school after his dog was killed following a performance.

Domenico Gatto's dog Bijou died on Oct. 31, 2016, when children rushed the stage.

The eight-year-old Yorkshire Terrier had been placed in a soft-sided bag following the show, and when children ran on stage the dog was accidentally trampled.

The lawsuit alleges that officials at the Socrates-Demosthenes school failed to provide adequate security.

Gatto is seeking compensation for loss of income and companionship.